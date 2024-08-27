UDPATED AT 12:13PM: The National Weather Service EXTENDS the Severe Thunderstorm Warning to include Walworth County in addition to Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson counties until 12:45pm.

UPDATED at 12:10PM: The National Weather Service issues a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kenosha, Racine, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties until 4:00 PM.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Wisconsin until 4 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/cnMwIcASbd — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 27, 2024

UPDATED AT NOON: The National Weather Service EXTENDS the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties until 12:45pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Milwaukee WI, Waukesha WI and West Allis WI until 12:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/uOOOy3li7a — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 27, 2024

UPDATED AT 11:41AM: The National Weather Service expands the severe thunderstorm warning to include Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties to expire at Noon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including West Bend WI, Hartford WI and Slinger WI until 12:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/pRkUhDz580 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 27, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dodge and Jefferson Counties until Noon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Watertown WI, Lake Mills WI and Waterloo WI until 12:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/UGRbaXrTcP — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 27, 2024

At 11:29 AM, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waterloo, moving east at 30 mph. The main hazard is 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail, with the main impact will be to expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Watertown, Lake Mills, Marshall, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, Ixonia, Rome, Lebanon, Milford, Richwood, Hubbleton, Pipersville, and Helenville.