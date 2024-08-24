MILWAUKEE- A late summer heatwave is on the way to Southeast Wisconsin this weekend and into early next week.

Mostly sunny conditions Saturday coupled with rising humidity and a high temp in the mid 80s will lead to overnight showers that may linger into Sunday morning. Temperatures continue to rise Sunday with a high in the upper 80s. Starting on Monday, temps really rise into the 90s with a heat index that could reach triple digits. That heatwave will linger into midweek before temps normalize into the 80s on Wednesday.

Your Storm Team 4 five-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and More HumidHigh: 82 Lake 86 Inland

Wind: SW to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 70

Wind: SW 5 mph

SUNDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 85 Lake 90 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. Heat index 93-103

High: 90

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Heat Index 90-100

High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler

High: 83