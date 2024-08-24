MILWAUKEE– New documents shed more light on the resignation of former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Chief David Salazar.

First reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Salazar was under investigation for making inappropriate and insensitive comments including the use of homophobic remarks. Salazar tendered his resignation via letter to the media on August 1st. In that letter Salazar accused the university of failing to address antisemitism on campus, conducting a biased investigation against him and failing to investigate others in the department.

In a trove of documents released on Friday, it was revealed that the University was moving to fire Salazar before his resignation. He had previously been put on administrative leave in April of this year.

An investigation led by UWM vice chancellor for student affairs Kelly Haag found that Salazar had violated the university’s code of conduct after allegedly making crude remarks while reviewing surveillance footage of a physical assault on campus and “levied personal attacks against employees at UWM.”

When interviewed by investigators Salazar denied the allegations and claimed the department was incompetent.

Salazar had been the Chief of Police for the UWM Police Department since 2001. He previously worked at the Milwaukee Police Department.