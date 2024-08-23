MILWAUKEE — West Nile Virus (WNV) found in mosquitoes in Milwaukee County.

The Health Departments of the City of Milwaukee, North Shore, and Wauwatosa confirm the first positive samples in mosquitos in the region since surveys started in July.

In a statement, the health departments report that “[w]hile no human cases of WNV have been reported in the area in 2024, there have been confirmed cases in both people and animals elsewhere in Wisconsin.” The latest report came from confirmation of WNV in a horse in Marquette County.

WNV is transmitted to humans and animals through infected mosquito bites, which gets the virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus does not spread directly between people, animals, or from animals to humans.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department reports that the majority of people who get WNV don’t develop symptoms. “Approximately 20 percent of individuals will experience mild illness, with symptoms that can include fever, headache, muscle pains and a rash. Less than one percent of people infected with WNV become seriously ill. Severe symptoms can include the sudden onset of a high fever, a stiff neck, extreme muscle weakness, tremors or convulsions, or disorientation.”

The Health Department says to minimize the risk of WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses, the best advice is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate breeding sites. “Mosquito activity, and the associated risk of WNV, will persist throughout the summer until a hard frost (temperatures below 28°F for at least four consecutive hours) occurs”.

Local health departments recommend the following tips to protect yourself and your family:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Treat clothing with permethrin before going outdoors; avoid applying permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities during evening or early morning hours when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks to reduce skin exposure.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home