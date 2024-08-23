LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Walworth County Public Health Department has closed Lake Geneva Public Beach, also known as Riviera Beach. The beach is located on Wrigley Drive in close proximity to the Geneva Lake Path.

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency is testing the blue-green algae blooms in the water to see if they are toxic with cyanobacteria. The bacteria produces cyanotoxin, which is a neurotoxin that even in small concentrations can be highly dangerous to humans.

Blue-green algae blooms in Lake Geneva. Image courtesy of the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency.

Health officials are asking for people to avoid water activities and all swimming in this area.