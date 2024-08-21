Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Racine: King Center project moving forward.

After four years of planning, the new Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center project is ready to move forward. The City of Racine released a statement saying that the $68 million project which will expand and modernize space for city of Racine programs is set to break ground in October. The Center will be located in the Lincoln-King neighborhood and have a new, larger gym, climbing wall and other indoor/outdoor recreational activities. There will also be classrooms, computer labs and other facilities that will be used for both after school programs and vocational training for adults. Another highlight of the Center will be a new Federally Qualified health Center which will make medical and mental health care more affordable and accessible. The Racine Common Council approved the advancement of the program during their August meeting. The Center is scheduled to open to the public in the third Quarter of 2026. Full Story

La Crosse: City ready to begin enforcing camping ban.

For years, city leaders in La Crosse have tried to come up with a solution to the growing problem of unsheltered people camping on city lands. it has been a balancing act between social services struggling to provide enough care and programs for those who need it and residents who have concerns about the safety and livability of the community. The la Crosse Common Council has passed an ordinance prohibiting camping on any city property. The city has posted notices setting the deadline for people to remove their belongings and vacate their camp sites, as August 28. Council member Mark Neumann told WPR, that the decision to implement a total ban came as a result of people’s reaction to a report from the mayor’s office pertaining to plans to build an overnight shelter and the need to no longer have people living in the horrible conditions of the marsh. There a re a lot of questions as to how this will work going forward. We will keep you updated. Full Story

Milwaukee: You can rappel off the Milwaukee Athletic Club.

Thrill seekers take note. If you’ve ever looked at a tall building in downtown Milwaukee and thought “gee, I’d love to go down the outside of that building being held by ropes”, you’re in luck. Historic Milwaukee Inc. a non-profit, wants you to have the opportunity to rappel down the 13 story Milwaukee Athletic Club to help celebrate their 50th anniversary. Historic Milwaukee is teaming with Over the Edge to put on the Rappelling fundraiser to benefit Open Door Milwaukee. This is Historic Milwaukee’s annual two-day event that gives community members a chance to explore over 100 city landmark’s for free. A team of certified rope technicians will be on hand to assist people and no rappelling experience is necessary. The event will take place September 22. Participants must raise at least $500 in donations to take part in the rappelling with the first $25 being the fundraising minimum. Full Story