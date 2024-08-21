MILWAUKEE — Have you seen this woman? The Milwaukee Police Department has declared Latasha Anthony, a 53-year-old woman who was last seen on August 17th around 11 a.m. on the 900-block of N 9th St.

Anthony is listed as being 5-foot-7 and weighing roughly 130 lbs with brown eyes and black hair, known to be kept in a ponytail. The outfit she wore at the last time she was seen was described as a white shift with a flower design on the collar, black pants, black shoes and black glasses.

Milwaukee authorities felt it was relevant to mention she suffers from a medical condition, making her classified as critically missing.

Have you seen Latasha, or do you have information about her potential whereabouts? Call the Milwaukee Police Department District No. 1 immediately at 414-935-7212.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “Vote for your ethics” — Libertarian VP nominee explains why he doesn’t think it’s a wasted vote