MILWAUKEE — The next Wisconsin-owned and operated addition to the Milwaukee Public Market’s iconic lineup of restaurants and vendors is Forage Kitchen, a “health-forward” destination bringing a “farm-to-fork philosophy” to the mix.

As confirmed to WTMJ’s Jessica Tighe by representatives of the Milwaukee Public Market, Forage Kitchen prides itself on sourcing ingredients locally, by using fresh offerings gathered from the state’s rich agricultural landscape. Founded and owned by Henry Aschauer — a Wisconsinite himself — Forage Kitchen will serve salads, wraps, grain bowls, soups and fresh juices.

“Forage Kitchen’s journey started in 2015, not long after I graduated from the University of Wisconsin. Nine years later, we are thrilled to bring satisfyingly delicious, locally sourced food to the Milwaukee Public Market community,” Aschauer said.

Forage Kitchen will occupy the space previously used by The Green Kitchen, which will operate through September 1. An official opening date has not been confirmed yet, but the Milwaukee Public Market is building toward a grand opening in the Fall.

“Forage Kitchen’s connection to local farmers aligns perfectly with the public market vision. We are thrilled to welcome them and look forward to the fresh, wholesome meals they will bring to our community,” stated Paul Schwartz, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2.

“We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to The Green Kitchen for their years of service to the public market community.”

