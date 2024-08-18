The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating critically missing Jaden Barksdale.

Barksdale is described as an 11-year-old black male, 5’03”, 100 lbs, black hair with a brown patch, and black eyes.

Barksdale was last seen on August 18th, at approximately 2:00AM, on foot near 27th and Cleveland on the city’s south side, wearing an army shirt, dark blue pants, and vanilla-colored Air Jordan basketball shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7241.