Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Green Bay: Century old bible being returned to family of original owners.

After more than 50 years it only took a former detective from Eau Claire a couple months to solve the case of the wayward bible. The bible, which is more than one hundred years old will soon be in the possession of the direct descendants of the original owners. The original owners were a prominent Green Bay couple who moved to Wisconsin after the Civil War. According to a report in the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the bible has been in the possession of Kristine Ray and her family for about 50 years. She said it was most likely bought by her father when he bought the contents of a storage unit in the 70’s. The bible’s original owners Michael and Mary Sutton had their names engraved on the cover. Ms. ray contacted the newspaper at the end of August hoping to get help finding the family of the Suttons. On July 31, Todd Johnson, a retired Eau Claire detective got a message from his daughter including a link to the story and he got to work. He found a link to a retired special education teacher from Green Bay and now the bible is on its way home. Full Story

Madison: UW-Madison men’s and women’s hockey teams to play at Wrigley Field.

Fans of Wisconsin Badger hockey on both the men’s and women’s sides need to make plans to visit Chicago early next year. The University of Wisconsin’s men’s and women’s hockey teams will play a double header at Wrigley Field on January 4 as part of a Big Ten event featuring the top two men’s and women’s teams from last season. BadgerExtra reported that Big ten Commissioner Tony Petitti announced “The Frozen Confines: Big ten Hockey Series” yesterday at Wrigley. The Badger women will play Ohio State in a rematch of the last two NCAA championship games. and the Men will take to the ice against defending league champion Michigan State. The order of the games hasn’t been determined, but start times are 4:30 and 8:00pm. All games will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 through the Cubs website. Full Story

Oshkosh: One woman show tonight at Oshkosh Public Library.

If tragedy plus time equals comedy, then Kelli Dunham has experience in both. Kelli is bringing her one woman show “Second Helping” to the Oshkosh Public Library tonight at 7:00 under the Dome. Kelli is a Wisconsin native, an ex-nun-nonbinary-nurse-storytelling comedian. Second Helping tells Kelli’s story of losing two partners in a row to cancer followed by an unfortunate exploding knee replacement incident which lead her to start making different choices. Oh, and somewhere in her story she was a nun. The show is described as part stand-up, part sit-down tragedy with love and body fluids in the cracks in between. More Details