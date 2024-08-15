MILWAUKEE – In early August, the MPS School Board Recall Collaborative submitted a list of signatures in hopes to trigger recall elections for certain members of the Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors. On Thursday, the Milwaukee Election Commission released their finding that the Collaborative was thousands short on the required signatures for board President Marva Herndon, vice president Jilly Gokalgandhi, and district two’s Erika Siemsen, failing to recall the board members.

The Election Commission’s data is listed below.

The board members who were subject to the attempted recall included board president Marva Herndon, vice president, Jilly Gokalgandhi, board member Erika Siesman and at-large board member Missy Zombor. The Commission confirmed that the recalls for Herndon, Gokalgandhi and Siemsen were unsuccessful, and that they are still counting the signatures for Zombor.

