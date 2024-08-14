MILWAUKEE – While summer has historically been a difficult time for blood donation centers concerning donations, a Wisconsin blood services non-profit is sounding the alarm about what it’s calling a dangerously low blood supply.

Milwaukee-based Versiti says in June alone, the organization saw more than 3,500 appointments missed, unfilled, or cancelled. Versiti says it is also coinciding with an increase in the amount of blood requested for mass trauma events and other events such as organ donations and childbirths.

“We know summer is a challenging time for blood donation, and we plan for it every year, but what we see today is dire,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. “Patients’ lives are at risk. If you are healthy and able, we are pleading with you to donate blood this week.”

Associate Medical Director at Versiti Dr. Alcinda Flowers tells WTMJ’s Spanning The State that unlike previous donation shortages that crop up most summers, this shortage is amplified by the sheer amount of missed appointments.

“60-65 percent of the population is eligible [to donate]” says Flowers. “But just three percent of those eligible actually donate blood”.

When supplies reach critical levels, hospitals must divert trauma patients to other centers and cancel procedures like elective surgeries.

All blood types are needed, with O-positive and O-negative being the most in demand. O-positive is the most common blood type, while O-negative is the universal type that can be safely received by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is unknown.

Donating usually takes about an hour. Anyone aged 16 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors aged 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date. Walk-ins are welcome.

To find the donation center closest to you, click here.

