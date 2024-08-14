Stories you might have missed form across Wisconsin.

Kohler: Whispering Pines to host three USGA events.

Whistling Straits is on the verge of of hosting more national golf competitions. On Tuesday, the Untied States Golf association announced that the course in Kohler will host three upcoming events. The scheduled events are the the 2028 U.S. Amateur, the 2033 US Junior Amateur and the 2037 US Girls' Junior. Whistling Straits hosted the Ryder Cup in 2021. Three PGA Championships have also been played on the course as well as the 2007 US Senior Open. Mark Hill, the USGA managing director of championships said in a statement, "The USGA is excited to reignite our commitment to Kohler, and look forward to a long and fulfilling relationship." Fore!

Neenah: Veterans to raise money for service flag memorial.

American Legion Post 33 has started a campaign to raise $140,000 to build a service flag memorial in Shattuck Park. The new project would refurbish and incorporate the armed services monument that is already in place. It will also add flagpoles and flags for the six branches of the armed forces. New flagpoles will also be installed for the existing US, Wisconsin and POW/MIA flags. The city of neenah will contribute $40,000 to the project, so the American legion Post will need to raise the remaining $100,000. The plan for the project calls for it to be completed by Veteran's Day 2025.

Big Flats: What is the best campground in Wisconsin?

There are more than 5,000 campgrounds in Wisconsin, but only one has been singled out as one of the best in the country. Pineland Camping Park in Big Flats has been named one of the 11 best campgrounds in the country in a new USA Today ranking. A little over two hours from Milwaukee, the family owned campground offers nearly 200 campsites. The sites range from daily use wooded campsites to cabins and rentals for long term, seasonal campers. Pineland Camping park even offers "glamping" options. The Park offers amenities like a heated pool, live music weekly, an 18-hole mini-golf course and a virtual reality roller coaster. Pineland ranked 8th on the list. The top spot went to Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, so it's in pretty good company.

Wausau: Wausau native to install sculpture.

After almost a decade of planning, designing and and execution, the newest piece of public art is ready for its unveiling in Wausau. The bronze, granite and concrete sculpture was created by wausau native and Notre dame foundry and sculpture teacher Keith Kaziak. The piece is called "Passage". It was commissioned by the Rotary Club of Wausau to commemorate its 100th anniversary. Rosemary Barnes, past president of the Wausau chapter told the Daily Herald that the sculpture is pat of several projects to commemorate their anniversary. All the ideas revolved around a water theme. It took a while to choose and refine Kaziak's design. There were numerous discussions with the city about the placement of the sculpture and if the piece would eventually be turned over to the city. The sculpture is actually a gift to the city. It will sit along the river near a plaza behind the main branch of the library.