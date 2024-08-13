WEST ALLIS – The Wisconsin State Fair enjoyed a successful run with record attendance in 2024.

More than 1.1 million fair-goers visited the event, State Fair officials announced Monday. It was about six-thousand more visitors than the previous record set in 2019.

“I am so proud of the State Fair Park staff, and thankful for our sponsors, vendors, exhibitors, and Fairgoers who helped make the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair so successful,” CEO Shari Black said in a statement. “The past few years we have focused on enhancing the State Fair Park experience and brand, as well as bringing additional value to our consumers. I am truly grateful to work with such an amazing team.”

The announcement comes after EAA AirVenture announced record breaking attendance as well.

