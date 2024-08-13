MILWAUKEE — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is making a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 16, according to a press release.
The Ohio senator will deliver remarks at the Milwaukee Police Association at 11 a.m.
This will be Vance’s second trip to Wisconsin this month after he campaigned in Eau Claire at the same time as Vice President Kamala Harris last week. He spoke to reporters and a small group at Wollard International, a manufacturer of ground equipment for airports.
Friday will be JD Vance’s third time in the state this year since he accepted the vice presidential nomination alongside former president Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.
