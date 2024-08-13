MILWAUKEE — The results are in for the August 2024 partisan primary election in Wisconsin.

U.S. Senate, Wisconsin

Republican entrepreneur Eric Hovde won the GOP primary for U.S. Senate by a landslide. He secured nearly 90% of the vote, defeating challengers Charles Barman of Sharon and Rejani Raveendran of Stevens Point.

Hovde’s campaign released a statement that reads in part: “It’s time for change. I will always put the people of Wisconsin first by working tirelessly to lower costs, secure the southern border, and fix our broken healthcare system.”

Hovde will go up against incumbent democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin in November.

U.S. House, Wisconsin

Tim Rogers won the republican primary for Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District, defeating Purnima Nath with nearly 71% of the vote. Rogers will face incumbent democrat Gwen Moore in November.

Referenda Questions

Two statewide referenda questions regarding constitutional amendments backed by GOP lawmakers did not pass. 58% of voters answered “no” to both Question 1 that would have prohibited the legislature from delegating appropriations and Question 2 that would have required legislative approval for federal funds.

Governor Tony Evers praised the outcome, saying in a statement that reads in part: “Our economic recovery didn’t happen by accident—it happened in large part because my administration and I made smart, strategic decisions that not only responded to immediate needs and crises but looked toward the future to build a better, safer, and stronger economy and state.”

State Assembly

Incumbent Joel Kitchens won the republican primary for State Assembly District 1. He defeated Milt Swagel with nearly 77% of the vote.

Milwaukee County Treasurer

David Cullen was reelected as Milwaukee County Treasurer, defeating challenger Ted Chisholm with nearly 67% of the vote. (Chisholm is the 26-year-old son of Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm.) Because no republicans entered the race, the Democratic primary decided who would hold office.