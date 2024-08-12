UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department said that Eric Grant has been “located and is in good health.”

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11 year old boy.

Eric Grant was last in contact with his family the afternoon of Monday, August 12 and is believed to be in the area 6th St. and Arthur Ave. on Milwaukee’s south side.

Eric is described as an 11-year-old, black male, standing around 5′ 5″ and weighing around 120lbs, with a thin build, medium natural afro, and a dark complexion. He was wearing a black t-shirt with the words “Hustle” in white all over, dark jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Missing 11-year-old Eric Grant. Photo provided by Milwaukee Police

He was last seen riding a dark BMX-style bicycle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.