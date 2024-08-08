MILWAUKEE – The second suspect accused of felony murder in the death of a man outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel in June has been taken into custody.

Court records indicate Devin Johnson-Carson of South Milwaukee has been booked into the Milwaukee County Jail this morning. He was working at the front desk of the Hyatt Regency hotel on June 30th when authorities say D’Vontaye Mitchell entered the building and caused a disturbance.

Johnson-Carson along with Todd Erickson, Brandon Turner, and Herbert Williamson all have been charged with felony murder in Mitchell’s death outside the hotel after they pinned him down and struck him with two objects.

According to court records, Turner has retained legal counsel but is still not in custody as of Thursday morning. Williamson is also not in custody yet, but did speak to our news partners at TMJ4 moments after finding out he had been charged.

“All I did was come out of the hotel; I was told by management to hold him down, and I did what I was told to do,” said Williamson to TMJ4 Tuesday.

Erickson, the first of the four men to be arrested, appeared in court Thursday morning via video. His bond was set at $50,000. He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 19.

If convicted, all four men would each face up to 15 years and nine months in prison.

