MILWAUKEE – In October of 2023, Darron McCree and Jordan Barger were given the crushing news that their five-year-old son Prince had died after being missing for multiple days. Milwaukee Police attempted to initiate an Amber Alert but Prince’s case did not meet the criteria. On Thursday, McCree and Barger were able to speak on a new initiative aimed at keeping other Wisconsin children from what Prince endured.

Under the Prince McCree Act, created in memory of Prince McCree and 10-year-old Lily Peters of Chippewa Falls, Missing Child Alerts will be administered for missing children who are unable to receive an Amber Alert. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul outlined some of the key factors of the new alert system.

“This new alert will be issued when there is a child under the age of 18 at risk, and the child is believed to be uncapable of returning home without assistance due to a physical or mental condition or disability,” Attorney General Kaul said. “It also applies in cases where the child is under the age of 10, the child’s location is unknown, its’ within 72 hours of when the child disappeared, the situation does not qualify for an Amber Alert, the missing child has been entered into the National Crime Information Center, and there’s sufficient information to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the missing child.”

Kaul went on to say the Missing Child Alert will be disseminated through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, as well as sending a notification to all “mobile devices” up to a five mile radius from where the child first went missing.

State Senator LaTonya Johnson was one of the co-authors of the Prince McCree Act, and issued the following statement on the Missing Child Alert:

“I am proud of the implementation of the new Missing Child Alert system, which will help ensure all children are brought home safely. No family should have to endure the uncertainty and fear that Prince McCree’s or Lily Peters’ families faced, wondering if every available resource is being used to find their child. I am grateful to the Wisconsin Department of Justice for making this new system a reality and for their commitment to protecting our most vulnerable.” State Senator LaTonya Johnson

Darron McCree spoke solemnly of the legacy that his son is leaving.

“My son always wanted to be a hero,” McCree said. “He always wanted to be Spiderman. Now, his name is going to save lives. He’s always going to be a hero for everyone.”

Attorney General Kaul indicated that the Missing Child Alerts are already helping kids that could be in danger: “The first Missing Child Alert was issued earlier this week. It was based on a missing child in Milwaukee, and that child was recovered safely. So the alert is already having an impact and already making a difference.”

Jordan Barger shared a message for all parents to stay cautious and cherish their time with their children.

“Look out for your kids. Watch them closely, because you never know what could happen. You definitely don’t want them missing. After I lost my baby, it hurt.”

