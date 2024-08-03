MILWAUKEE – In the space of just over 4 hours, six people were injured and one was killed in three Milwaukee shootings. All three shootings occurred on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Around 10:10 PM on Friday, a 38 year old person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of 95th and Silver Spring Dr. They were brought to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Five people were injured in a shooting that occurred around 1:47 AM near the intersection of Richards Avenue and E. Vienna Avenue. The ages of the victims ranged from 28 to 40, they are all expected to survive after being taken to a hospital.

Roughly 45 minutes later, at about 2:30 AM, a 40 year old person was killed in a shooting near the intersection of 28th and Concordia Ave. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

In all three cases, the Milwaukee Police Department is searching for unknown suspects. They ask that anyone with information reach out to MPD at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

