Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

La Crosse: UW-La Crosse library creates “Driftless River Initiative”.

In 1920, UW-Lacrosse became the recipient of a former newspaper publisher turned politician’s privet library. The library contained numerous historical documents that chronicled the development of the upper Mississippi River. Over the years, the school’s Murphy Library became a depository for all manner of records about the river and the unique “Driftless region” that surrounds it. After a while, digital collections librarian David Mindel wanted to find a way to tie all the information together to celebrate the river and raise the library’s profile for soliciting more materials. In July, the library announced the “Driftless River Initiative”. The initiative simply gives a name to something that has been in the works for much longer. The collection includes, maps, charts, research and photo negatives chronicling the history of the river and the region. The goal is to connect residents to the stories of the river that shapes the their region. Full Story

Milwaukee: Robots cleaning local beaches.

Some people hear that robots are working on local beaches and might have visions of a sci-fi movie, but the robots that are being deployed to some Milwaukee beaches are not here to rule mankind, but rather to clean. Two remote controlled robotic devices are being used along beaches and waterways in an effort to clean up litter and alleviate plastic pollution. Meijer (Meyer) is the corporate sponsor of the project. They donated $250,000 to the Council of the Great Lakes Region Foundation for the robots which were then given to Milwaukee Riverkeeper which is dedicated to protecting water quality and wildlife habitats. Milwaukee Riverkeeper will provide the staff to run the machines. One robot will sift through sand, collecting any plastic the controller sees, while the other will be in the water, skimming the surface for plastic waste. There is an easier way to alleviate trash, pick up after yourself! Full Story

Green Bay: Largest Balloon Glow coming to igNight Market.

The banks of the Fox River in Green Bay will be illuminated by the biggest hot -air balloon glows to date. Broadway Inc.’s final igNight Market will feature fifteen hot-air balloons anchored along the Fox River in Leicht Memorial Park. A Balloon Glow Makes a beautiful display at dusk. The balloons don’t fly, but remain tethered making “the glow, the show”. In addition to the balloon glow, the final igNight Market of the season will feature more than 40 local vendors selling art and handmade goods and some interesting art installments are planned. The event runs from 5-10pm August 17. The best part…it’s free! Full Story