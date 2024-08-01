Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Madison: Tammy Baldwin raises $2.5 million in July.

Money makes the world, and political campaigns go around. Tammy Baldwin’s Senate campaign is spinning after a very profitable July. Baldwin told the Journal Sentinel that from July 1-24, her campaign raised 2.5 million dollars to support her reelection bid. Since launching her campaign for a third term, Baldwin has raised $28 million. In a statement, Baldwin said “I’m amazed by the outpouring of support for our campaign in recent weeks. With so much on the line, I’m determined to defend our fundamental freedoms and find solutions to the kitchen table issues that matter most to our families.” Baldwin faces a challenge from Republican businessman Eric Hovde. Full Story

De Pere: Mulva cultural Center sues exhibits provider.

When you expect a limousine, dinosaurs and Legos and you don’t get any of them you’d be disappointed. That disappointment has reached the courts in a suit filed by the Mulva Cultural Center that is suing St. Paul based Exhibits development group for not delivering on contracted exhibits. According to the lawsuit, the Center had contracted with EDG to provide “world class” exhibits for 2023 and 2024 that focused on the Beatles, Grammy winning Wisconsin musicians, dinosaurs and Legos to establish the MCC as a cultural destination in the region, state and nation. Instead, according to MCC didn’t provide John Lennon’s 1965 Rolls Royce which was supposed to be the centerpiece of one exhibit, they changes the focus of another exhibit and postponed another exhibit. The MCC is seeking repayment of the $1.4 million they paid EDG as well as costs and fees. Full Story

West Allis: Smokey Bear celebrates his birthday at State Fair.

When you’re an icon, your birthday can’t be contained to one day. The birthday celebration of Smokey Bear is, (shameless plug intended) spanning the state with stops at the Wisconsin State Fair August 5 and 9 from 10-5 at Exploratory Park. Smokey’s actual birthday is August 9, according to a news release form the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. He’s on a statewide tour soaking up birthday greetings. His “birthday month celebration” began in June at a special event at Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex. After the Fair, Smokey will conclude his tour in Ashland and Stevens Point. Happy Birthday Smokey! Full Story

Hayward: World Lumberjack Championships this weekend.

Every summer, Hayward Wisconsin draws lumberjacks and lumberjills from around the world to the Northwoods to have their way with trees, logs and all things lumber. The annual three day Lumberjack World Championships draws contestants from the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and more to the Northwoods to compete in more than 21 events. One hundred men and women will be competing for more than $50,000 in prize money in events like chopping, log rolling, sawing, boom running, and axe throwing. The event celebrates the skills of the world’s greatest lumberjacks and lumberjills, their speed, balance, lightness of foot, strength, focus and amazing timber skills. If you can’t be in Hayward you can still watch on the lumberjacks world championships website. More Details