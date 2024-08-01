A historic prison swap that has reportedly been in the works for months appears to be underway, and includes two high-profile Americans held prisoner in Russia.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan are now en route to the United States to be reunited with their families. Gershkovich was sentenced last month to 16 years in a penal colony – after a 3 day secret trial. He’s been detained since March 2023, charged with spying – the US and the Wall Street Journal saying he committed no crimes.

Whelan has been held for over 5 and a half years, serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage charges he and the US deny.

The exchange is reportedly the largest since the end of the Cold War and includes 24 individuals: two other Americans and four Russians expected to head back to Moscow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.