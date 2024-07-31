WATERFORD, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a missing woman from Waterford.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for Karen Wandrey. She was last spoken to around 3pm on July 29.

She was captured on video around 8pm on July 29 in the area of Big Bend Road and Beach Drive in Waterford, since she lives in a house in the area with a roommate. In the video, she was wearing a light-colored top and dark pants.

Missing Karen Wandrey from Waterford. Image courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Wandrey is described as a white woman in her 80s, standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing roughly 114 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair and wears glasses.

She is described as in good shape for her age, and does not have any significant medical issues. Wandrey has been known to walk long distances in the past, even as far as Vernon, Big Bend, and Hales Corners. Recently, she mentioned possible family members in South Milwaukee.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has a large presence in the area and has used aircraft, drones, utility task vehicles (UTVs), and volunteers on horseback to try and locate her.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau is requesting residents in the greater Waterford area area check their property and outbuildings, as well as reviewing any private cameras and doorbell videos for any recordings of Wandrey.

Anyone with information should call Inv. Vogt at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office: (262) 636-3775.