MILWAUKEE — Culver’s is teaming up with a Wisconsin celebrity athlete for charity.

You will soon be able to order a “JJ’s Way” meal, in collaboration with former NFL player and Pewaukee native JJ Watt.

For every “JJ’s Way” meal sold, $1 will go to the JJ Watt Foundation, up to $100,000. Since 2011, the foundation has raised more than $7.1 million for after-school athletics programs.

The meal includes one deluxe ButterBurger, Wisconsin cheese curds, root beer, and a turtle sundae with chocolate custard. If you’re wondering how Culver’s came up with this combination, it’s actually Watt’s go-to order!