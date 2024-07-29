From Wisconsin all the way to the World Games, Chellsie Memmel knows a thing or two about competing with the world watching.

It was not that long ago that Memmel took the floor in front of the worldwide audience to perform for her country in 2008 in Beijing, China, as the West Allis native and once Olympic medal recipient joined John Mercure and Julia Fello on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to chat about the current Olympic games, and exactly how she is still thriving in the competitive sport.

The former pro turned coach, manager, and judge has placed her experience in the hands of the world’s most talented gymnasts — including Simone Biles, something, she absolutely loves to do:

“If there is something I see, or something I have gone through myself, I can definitely ask them to chat about it — I try to be there as much as I can.”

Memmel also shared some of her roles, which include helping with training, and meeting but her favorite part is watching them compete:

“When the time comes, I get to be the biggest cheerleader for them.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 27: (L-R) Bronze medalist Catalina Ponor of Romania, gold medalist Anastasia Liukin of the USA and silver medalist Chellsie Memmel of the USA celebrate after the balance beam during the Apparatus Finals of the 2005 World Gymnastics Championships at Melbourne Park November 27, 2005 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)

Current Team USA member, Simone Biles is currently fighting a tough ankle injury — something Memmel has fought through herself multiple times throughout her career, also dove into that topic with high praises for Biles.

“She’s incredibly tough, and she showed that yesterday — coming back and hitting two vaults, she is a competitor through and through,” Memmel said.

