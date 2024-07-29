HUBBARD, Wis. — A pilot from Georgia made a successful emergency landing in an open farm field in the Town of Hubbard in Dodge County, Wisconsin on the final day of EAA AirVenture 2024 in Oshkosh.

As confirmed by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the emergency landing was first put on authorities’ radar on July 28th, 2024 shortly before 8:30 a.m. CST. Initial reports suggested the plane was flying low and seemed to have problems with its engine, leading to an emergency landing soon after in a field near Raasch Hill Rd & County Road TW.

RELATED: “Go home and fly the dumb thing” — Home-built pilots take to the skies at EAA AirVenture

Another airplane also landed in the field. This was traveling alongside the disabled plane and meant to provide assistance if necessary, checking on the struggling pilot.

It was later confirmed that the pilot of the malfunctioning plane made an emergency landing in the field because he was unable to safely make it to an airport as engine power slowed down. Both of these pilots were from Georgia with the person in the malfunctioning plane identified as a 28-year-old man.

No one was injured during the emergency landed and there was not any significant property damage reported either, Dodge County authorities say.

There was one fatal crash from EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, just south a few miles of the main events on Day 1 of the 2024 session.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Airborne Uber & Supersonic Flight — NASA Projects on display at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh