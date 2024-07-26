MILWAUKEE – Some good news for Third Eye Blind fans in Milwaukee!

Potawatomi Casino Hotel just announced the Indie rock band will round out their 2024 summer concert series – Potawatomi Amplified.

Since 1997, Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums and continues to attract a diverse and loyal fanbase.

Tickets are on sale now, with the concert set for August 31st. The show will be held in the former Cargill lot, just west of the casino. The outdoor concert venue offers picnic tables, VIP tents, food trucks, beverage tents, and parking.

