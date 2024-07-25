MILWAUKEE — She says they’re very popular. Other riders ask to take pictures with them. “I am happy to visit Harley-Davidson Museum,” she says in a thick accent. “My name is Kiarra. I come from Italy. Florence. And I am [a] Harley-Davidson Biker.”

Kiarra and her husband wandered the grounds at the Museum ahead of the official start of Harley Davidson’s, now annual, Homecoming. The couple have wanted to visit for years, but it was their first time in Milwaukee.

“The city, very very beautiful. Lake Michigan. Everything. I like it,” she was happy to share.

Seeing the city and touring H-D facilities and the museum are all part of the experience, but mostly, for this couple, it’s the familiar desire to be with other riders.

“I feel enthusiastic and great for this family, because it is a big family, Harley-Davidson.”

The couple plans to rent bikes and ride to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota next week.

