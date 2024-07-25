WASHINGTON – Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany has introduced the Apostle Islands National Park and Preserve Act, which would redesignate the Apostle Islands from a National Lakeshore to a National Park.

“The Apostle Islands are one of Wisconsin’s true crown jewels and deserve to be recognized as the state’s first National Park” said Representative Tiffany. “This prestigious designation would not only strengthen conservation efforts, bolster the local economy, and create new job opportunities, but would also ensure lasting environmental and economic security to our region for generations to come.”

Additionally, Representative Tiffany says the move will allow proper recognition of the Ojibwe tribe that first called the islands home. He has also consulted with both the Bad River and Red Cliff bands of the Lake Superior Chippewa on the bill.

“The Apostle Islands are integral to the culture of the Ojibwe. Elevating this unit to national park service will elevate their history as well” said Tiffany.

Representative Tiffany says in 2022, visitor spending in communities near national parks generated a record 50.3 billion dollars to the nation’s economy and supported 378,400 jobs.

There is some recent precedent for a national lakeshore to transition to a national park; the Indiana Dunes along that state’s Lake Michigan coastline made the shift in 2019.

The Apostle Islands bill has received support from fellow Wisconsin congressional Republicans Bryan Steil, Derrick Van Orden, Scott Fitzgerald, and Glenn Grothman.

You can view the full text for the bill here.

