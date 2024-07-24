MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department need help finding a critically missing 10 year old.

Michael E. Miller was last seen Tuesday, July 23rd at approximately 6:00 PM near the 5100 block of N. 38th St. on Milwaukee’s north side.

Critically missing Michael Miller. Image courtesy of Milwaukee Police.

Miller is as a 10-year-old black male who is 4 feet tall and weighing 75lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and white Nike Airforce tennis shoes with orange and blue accents.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 7 at 414-935-7272.