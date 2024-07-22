MILWAUKEE – Many restaurants and bars didn’t reap the economic benefits of the Republican National Convention.
“There were (restaurants) staffed up, were open, and no one was there,” said Kristine Hillmer, CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “They had expenses, labor, supplies, in their facility. But we do know one of the reasons why we wanted the RNC to come here was for future long game.”
RELATED: Downtown Milwaukee businesses fearing RNC bust
Hillmer joined WTMJ’s Political Power Hour on Monday to discuss the RNC impact.
“(The long-term) will come out of the wash, but in the short-term everybody still has to pay bills, so we are going to hear that criticism.”
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- President Joe Biden no longer seeking re-election in November
- Wisconsin leaders react to President Biden dropping out of the race for the White House
- Wisconsin Republicans to open new Hispanic outreach center
- Eduardo Galvan to be named interim Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools
- Economic Studies will determine whether RNC was good/bad for local business
LISTEN: Pancake Breakfast Special: WTMJ’s untold stories at the RNC