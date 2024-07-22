MILWAUKEE – Many restaurants and bars didn’t reap the economic benefits of the Republican National Convention.

“There were (restaurants) staffed up, were open, and no one was there,” said Kristine Hillmer, CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “They had expenses, labor, supplies, in their facility. But we do know one of the reasons why we wanted the RNC to come here was for future long game.”

Hillmer joined WTMJ’s Political Power Hour on Monday to discuss the RNC impact.

“(The long-term) will come out of the wash, but in the short-term everybody still has to pay bills, so we are going to hear that criticism.”

