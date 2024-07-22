OSHKOSH, Wis. — Just after noon on the first day of EAA AirVenture 2024, a plane containing two people crashed into a field on a farm roughly two miles south of the event. Neither of them survived as the plane was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived at the crash site.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed into a field on Old Knapp Rd & Nekimi Ave in the Town of Nekimi — just south of Oshkosh. It’s still unclear what caused the plane to crash, but it’ll be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The victims are not being identified by authorities yet as their families are notified. The crash was first reported via air traffic control in the Wittman Airport Tower.
Firefighting crews and first responders from the following agencies responded to the crash: Oshkosh Fire Department, Nekimi Fire Department, Van Dyne Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol & NTSB.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are confirmed.
