MILWAUKEE — It’s the final day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Downtown Milwaukee, and 620 WTMJ remains on scene with live interviews, exclusive content, a Wisconsin focus and everything you’ll need to know from the RNC 2024.

WTMJ’s Decision Wisconsin coverage of the 2024 RNC is presented by Pasternak & Zirgibel.

RNC 2024 Day 3 LIVE BLOG: Checking in w/ Charlie Sykes, Trump on stage at Fiserv Forum & Milwaukee business bust

RNC 2024 Day 2 LIVE BLOG: Shooting near RNC Perimeter + Exclusives w/ Trump Jr., Ramaswamy & more

RNC 2024 Day 1 LIVE BLOG: Trump’s first appearance post-assassination attempt in Milwaukee, Vance picked for VP & more

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 15: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump re-wrote speech after assassination attempt, debuting on packed final night of RNC 2024 in Milwaukee.

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to take the stage in Downtown Milwaukee on Thursday night, closing out the final session of an eventful Republican National Convention that started two days after his ear was injured in an assassination attempt in Butler, PA. As WTMJ’s sources confirmed, the former President reportedly re-wrote his speech personally since Saturday’s attack.

Trump is scheduled to take the stage from 9 to 10:30 p.m. CST, though the timing is not concrete as this is a major event with nearly 20 speakers scheduled to speak front-and-center at Fiserv Forum.

Other headliners include former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, political commentator Tucker Carlson, world-famous wrestler, Hulk Hogan, his son, Eric Trump and Dana White, the CEO of the UFC. WTMJ also has reason to believe convention organizers are trying to fit in a guest musical performance.

This will mark Trump’s first public speech since the assassination attempt.

RNC COVERAGE FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

2024 RNC LIVE BLOG — DAY 3: Checking in w/ Charlie Sykes, Trump on stage at Fiserv Forum & Milwaukee business bust