MILWAUKEE — Evan Vucci of The Associated Press packed up his camera and left early for his duties in Butler, Pennsylvania on a sunny afternoon, as he was set to take pictures for the Trump rally last Saturday. Little did Vucci know, he’d be front and center for one of the most significant moments in modern political history,.

Julia Fello sat down with Vucci during Day 3 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as he shared his side of the story — the before, during, and after, of a day most Americans will never forget.

WTMJ’s Decision Wisconsin coverage of the 2024 RNC is presented by Pasternak & Zirgibel.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST. They’ll bring the latest breaking news, exclusive interviews and more from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee from July 15th through July 18th, 2024.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Donald Trump Jr. reflects on the assassination attempt on his father – Wisconsin’s Afternoon News