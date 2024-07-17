Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Oshkosh: School District holding job fairs.

Another day another story about school staffing shortages and the attempts to fill them. Today’s dilemma is based in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Area School District has quite a few openings for the coming year, teachers at all levels, special education teachers, counselors, substitutes basically if it’s a position at a school, they need to fill it. To help fill the roles, the District will be holding two job fairs at the Administrative office on Eagle Street. The first fair is tomorrow from 4-6 and the second is scheduled for August 1 from 4-6. Applicants can meet with HR staff, principals and others to learn about the positions. There are immediate start dates. No registration is required. Full Story

Saumico: Band Teacher wins Manilow Fund prize.

He may not write the songs that make the whole world sing but she teaches kids how to play them. Ashley Siegrist, a band teacher at Bay Port High School is the Green Bay winner of “The Manilow Music Project Teacher Award”. The award comes with a $10,000 grant grant from the Manilow fund and tickets to Barry’s performance in Green Bay. Ten local high schools in cities where Manilow’s current tour is stopping were invited to submit the names of their favorite music teacher and then voted to select a winner. As the green bay winner, Siegrist will receive $5,000 to use as she chooses, the school will receive $5,000 for new instruments and she’ll be honored during Manilow’s “last in Green Bay Show”. Manilow launched to program in response to a friend’s request to get a saxophone for his high school daughter. Oh Barry, you came and you gave without taking….Oh Barry! Full Story

Wausau: Wausau boy competing for title of “best mullet”.

Most of us remember, even if it’s not so fondly, the 1992 classic “Achy Breaky Heart”. I’d wager all of us remember the world class Mullet of the songs singer Billy Ray Cyrus. The mullet, known for being “business in the front and party in the back” has mostly gone out of style except for carnies, alligator park workers and an 11 year old boy in Wausau who is competing to become Kids Mullet Champion. Jude Carlson has been working on his world-class blonde mullet since the pandemic began because as he says, he was bored. That boredom turned to a follicle fixation and now his flowing locks reach the middle of his back. Jude told WAOW that he gets inspiration from his love of rock and roll and his hairstylist mom. He needs your help to win the championship. Why should you vote for him? Jude doesn’t mince words. “You should vote for me ‘cuz I have the best mullet in the contest. We all know it but I have to be a good sport.” If he wins, Jude plans to split the $5,000 prize between saving for college and a donation to St. Jude. Full Story and voting link