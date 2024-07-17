MILWAUKEE — It’s Day 3 of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Downtown Milwaukee, and 620 WTMJ remains on scene with live interviews, exclusive content, a Wisconsin focus and everything you’ll need to know from the RNC 2024.

J.D. Vance accepts the Vice Presidential nomination from Fiserv Forum.

WTMJ was inside the building as J.D. Vance addressed the RNC 2024 crowd for the first time as Donald Trump’s running mate. Vance took the stage following a long line of speakers, including Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest granddaughter, Kai and his wife, Usha Vance.

J.D. Vance steps onto the stage to speak for the first time since becoming Donald Trump’s running mate. For all the love from his home state’s delegates, Vance gets a laugh by saying:



“Gotta chill with the Ohio love. We gotta win Michigan too.”#WTMJatRNC | @DylanHCarter pic.twitter.com/YxWDqF27FS — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) July 18, 2024

Donald Trump reacts as his eldest granddaughter and her father, Donald Trump Jr., embrace after she recounts her POV from Saturday’s assassination attempt (via @DylanHCarter) #WTMJatRNC pic.twitter.com/k5YtwJ7c8A — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) July 18, 2024

Trump’s oldest granddaughter brings down the house in Fiserv. #WTMJatRNC pic.twitter.com/sUDb3rFize — John Mercure (@JohnMercure) July 18, 2024

John Mercure’s instant reaction, just out of Night 3 at the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee. #WTMJatRNC https://t.co/chf9dwjL4S — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) July 18, 2024

Tonight’s theme is ‘Make America Strong Once Again,’ and Shabbos Kestenbaum rallies cheers from the RNC crowd to free hostages from Gaza.



Once a Democrat, Kestenbaum is suing Harvard over a failure to address antisemitism.#WTMJatRNC | @620WTMJ pic.twitter.com/PM23h2jz3D — Dylan Hunter Carter (@DylanHCarter) July 18, 2024

We’ve reached the strangest portion of the evening at Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/5ZlykHgyhR — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) July 18, 2024

Erik Bilstad catches up with 620 WTMJ royalty, Charlie Sykes.

620 WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad caught up with WTMJ legend and renowned political commentator Charlie Sykes from inside Fiserv Forum at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Skyes spent 23 years in the air at 620 WTMJ.

Donald Trump warms up for upcoming appearance on Fiserv Forum’s RNC stage.

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump arrived on stage at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday afternoon for a walkthrough in anticipation of an upcoming appearance on stage for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Still wearing a bandage over his injured ear, Trump’s arrival comes just four days after he was shot in an attack that killed one man and seriously injured two others at a Pennsylvania rally.

Wisconsin’s Morning News co-hosts Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad were on-site for the walkthrough:

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Police walk through the downtown area before the start of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Is the RNC 2024 a bust for small businesses in Downtown Milwaukee?

The promise of an economic boom for the Milwaukee area was largely promised in the process leading up to the 2024 Republican National Convention, but thus far, that hasn’t quite been the case for many Milwaukee-area businesses.

Wisconsin’s Morning News’ Vince Vitrano spoke with employees and small business owners across the Downtown area, finding the common circumstance that RNC attendees are not replacing the normal flow of business provided by those working in the area.

Between street closures, security checks, traffic and a lack of familiarity among RNC visitors, the small business boom anticipated for Downtown Milwaukee businesses simply hasn’t been what they expected.

RELATED: “We were hoping to just be full” — Downtown Milwaukee businesses fearing RNC bust

However, not all local businesses are seeing the downside of the RNC 2024. Drink Wisconsibly Pub Operations Director Nick O’Leary told The Upswing that business has been reliable — especially when delegates leave Fiserv Forum at the end of the night:

“Yeah, they all leave and come in. It’s almost like a Bucks game where you have the event and then business afterwards,” O’Leary said. “We’re at capacity. Standing room only, shoulder to shoulder. People are really happy…having a good time.”