MILWAUKEE — If you know me, you know I love to be where the action is. For Day One of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, I was where a lot of action was. There is an excitable energy here and an increased intensity at this event after Saturday’s assassination attempt at former president Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally.

In this video, you’ll see some moments of my Day One experience in the Media Row inside and outside at the ConventionFest and in Deer District.

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena is now an exclusive media hub full of booths ranging from networks, like FOX and the BBC, to online platforms like FrankSpeech. Strolling the aisles are staff, hosts, and politicians who are typically accompanied by handlers and security personnel. Bright lights for TV and streaming shows shine, but it is a pretty quiet environment.

In assisting the WTMJ broadcasts in the morning, I interacted with Speaker Mike Johnson, RNC Co-Chair Michael Whatley, My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell, and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde.

Inside the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at Day 1 of the RNC.

Update: Tonight, Trump planning to attend but not to speak.#WTMJatRNC pic.twitter.com/CkKau78UVt — Sandy Maxx (@sandymaxx) July 15, 2024

My afternoon was spent outside mingling with visitors and delegates on one of Milwaukee’s hottest days of the year. No one was feeling wilted, though. Everyone had opinions of the day so far, especially the announcement of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as Trump’s Vice President.

Outside Fiserv Forum in Deer District, you’ll find massive RNC decorations and interactive recreations like bag toss games. I’m very bad at bags, which was noticed by Australia-based author, Tom Daig. We shared a laugh and a chat after he heckled my bad throws. Daig is both covering the RNC for Australian news outlet, Crikey, and doing research for a book he’s writing.

By the time I walked back over to check out the ConventionFest block party in front of the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, the announcement of J.D. Vance as the Vice Presidential Candidate was rippling through the attendees. I spoke with several delegates who all seemed to be pleased and even energized by the choice.

ConventionFest is lined with tents of local food and drinks – like the lady-owned LemonadeLab – and a row of historical organizations like The Little White Schoolhouse and political organizations.

I expected the convention viewing parties within Deer District to be full of people. Instead, the plaza was pretty empty with small groups in the bars to watch. The buzz of former President Trump’s appearance probably attracted every delegate who had a ticket to attend instead of socializing outside. What will Day Two hold?

2024 RNC COVERAGE FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

DECISION WISCONSIN LIVE BLOG: RNC 2024 Day 2 — Exclusives w/ Ramaswamy, Hovde, Jim Jordan & more + Security Checks Speed Up