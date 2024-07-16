Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Baraboo: SSM Health to sell three facilities.

Change is inevitable and change is coming to three Wisconsin-based long-term care centers. SSM Health announced that is it selling three centers, located in baraboo, Madison and Waupun to Complete Care. Complete Care owns nine other skilled nursing facilities in Wisconsin that are overseen by a regional leadership team that includes more than 900 team members statewide. SSM employees are being asked to stay on under the new ownership to continue caring for patients. SSM will continue to operate facilities in Fond du lac and Mt. Calvary. Full Story

Fond du Lac: County Fair to add sensory area.

SSM Health makes another appearance on Spinning, this time as part of the Fond du Lac County Fair. SSM Health Traffert Studios is working with the Fair to make the event more sensory-inclusive. The plan is to create a designated area on the fairgrounds for people with sensory needs. A statement form the County Fair said the sensory room will be available for individuals with autism spectrum disorder and related disabilities. The room will allow individuals to take a break in an air conditioned carpeted room with calming lights, relaxing sounds and interactive activities. Other amenities will include noise canceling headphones, weighted blankets and quiet activities to help people process, lights, smells, noise and more. Full Story

Greenbush: Wade House Carriage Driving Days this weekend.

If you think traffic is rough now, imagine traveling by horse drawn carriage. If that sounds good to you, historic wade House, a Wisconsin Historical Society site is where you should be this weekend. The art of carriage driving will be on full display during Wade House Carriage Driving Days, July 19-21. Drivers wearing hats, gloves and other elegant attire will maneuver their horse-drawn carriages through a number of competitions. Guests will be able to watch drivers navigate antique, reproduced and modern carriages. A horse drawn carriage will carry guests form the visitor center to the new horse arena to view the action up close. The event runs from noon-4pm Friday July 19, 8:30-4 on Saturday the 20th and 8:30-3 Sunday July 21. Giddyup! Full Story

Tomah: Fireball spotted in sky.

Wisconsin has had its share of crazy weather lately but this might soar to the top of the list. People in Tomah, Spring Green, McFarland and Baraboo reported seeing a “fireball” streaking across the night sky last Thursday. The International Meteor Organization confirmed the sightings and labeled it Event 3418-2024.The clear sky that night made it easy to see the fireball. It was also visible in Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota. One witness described the fire ball as being “bright and green with a substantial tail approximately 4 times the length of the sphere. Full Story