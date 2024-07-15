MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting a possibility of some nasty weather for much of Southeast Wisconsin, headlined by a Tornado Watch in effect for Kenosha, Racine & Walworth Counties through 1 a.m. CST on July 16th.

As confirmed by NWS experts, severe thunderstorms are in play for Milwaukee, Jefferson and Waukesha counties through 11 p.m. CST on Monday night. This Severe Thunderstorm Watch could bring heavy rain, thunder, lightning and high-speed winds to the area across a four-hour span on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

As for the Tornado Watch, this is currently a precautionary alert to prepare residents of this area for the possibility of a tornado — not a confirmation that there will be one. It provides a chance for people in the afflicted areas to be prepared in case a tornado does arise.

This is a breaking weather alert story. Updated and/or follow-ups may be issued as new details come to light.