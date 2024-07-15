Stories you might have missed form across Wisconsin.

Milwaukee: Students blow up balloons for the RNC

Preparations for the RNC have been going on around Milwaukee for months. Friday afternoon, a group of Milwaukee Public school students got a chance to put their mark on a small but high profile part of the convention, the balloon drop. A group of 14 students who are part of a paid summer internship program working as hotel ambassadors for the RNC delegates inflated over 100,000 balloons. The iconic balloon drop will happen after the candidates acceptance speech Thursday night. GlassHouse Balloon Company, who has designed the drop for the last ten republican conventions described this drop as a “flag type, with stripes of colors and then a mix of color.” Full Story

Wausau: Elementary school task force hears about enrollment issues.

We talk a lot about school districts facing budget shortfalls but some districts have other issues that compound their problems. Besides a $3.5 million budget deficit for the upcoming school year, the Wausau School District is also grappling with enrollment concerns, underutilized space in the district’s elementary schools and needed upgrades and repairs on those buildings. A citizen task force charged with developing options met for the second time last week. A consultant painted a not-so-optimistic picture of Wausa’s future enrollment. Student population for early childhood through high school is expected to decrease by 650 students by 2040, leaving 3,100 empty seats in the District’s 17 buildings. The numbers for elementary students are expected to decrease by 272 students by 2040, leaving 1,400 empty seats. Seven more meetings are scheduled for the citizen taskforce. Full Story

Madison: Texas woman sentenced for scam.

A catfishing scam came to central Wisconsin and unfortunately hooked a small business owner. Fortunately justice was served to the devious dame. A 35 year old Texas woman was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for cheating the Wisconsin man out of more than $1 million. Sarah Doherty of Stephenville,Texas pleaded guilty back in April of wire fraud and Tax evasion. In addition to her five year prison sentence, she was ordered to pay more than $1.025 million in retribution to her victim. From 2016 -2020,Daughty defrauded a small business owner in Central Wisconsin. She became friends with the man, gained access to his finances and then stole money from him to pay her personal expenses including a down payment on a property in Colorado. The man has not been identified. Full Story