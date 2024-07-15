MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News’ John Mercure & Julia Fello wasted no time on Day 1 of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, where the duo not only broadcasted live from 3 to 6 p.m. CST, but was host to a slew of political figureheads and analysts including the likes of Eric Hovde, Rep. Glenn Grothman, Mike Lindell, Eric Toney & Anthony Chergosky.

Each of these exclusive interviews with a unique angle and discussion you can only find on 620 WTMJ debuted on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. Use the players below to listen to a wide range of conversations.

1-on-1 with Eric Hovde & Julia Fello

Eric Hovde, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, joined Julia Fello during day one of the Republican National Convention. The two talked about health, President Biden’s current condition, the 2024 Presidental Election & an outlook Hovde feels all Americans should be sharing.

1-on-1 with My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell & John Mercure

MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell joined John Mercure for an exclusive 1-on-1. The two talked about the upcoming election, his thoughts on the assassination attempt & much more.

Did the assassination attempt on former President, Donald Trump change the tone for the #RNC2024?



"No, I don't think so. What it did was unite us…"@realMikeLindell joined @JohnMercure & @JuliaFello on Wisconsin's Afternoons News at the #RNC.



1-on-1 with Rep. Glenn Grothman & John Mercure from the 2024 RNC

John Mercure sits down with U.S. Representative, Glenn Grothman for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview at the GOP welcome party in Milwaukee. The two discuss the November election, the vice presidency & the assassination attempt on former President, Donald Trump.

LIVE on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News: Anthony Chergosky

Political expert Anthony Chergosky joins the show via phone to chat about day 1 of the RNC. Anthony shared some thoughts on what transpired on Saturday regarding the assassination attempt on former President, Donald Trump. He also provided some thoughts on the new Vice President nomination.

LIVE on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News: Fond du Lac County DA Eric Toney @ the 2024 RNC

Fond du Lac County District Attorney, Eric Toney joined the show to talk about the sights, sounds and early impressions of the RNC.

