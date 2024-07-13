MILWAUKEE – On July 9th at the Landmark Credit Union in the Village of Sussex, a male suspect entered the bank and threatened to perform a robbery. He passed a note to a Credit Union employee and implied the presence of a weapon, but did not display it.

Two suspects have since been apprehended.

The male suspect fled Landmark Credit Union before Waukesha County Sheriff‘s deputies arrived. Deputies used surveillance footage to identify a vehicle involved in the robbery: a 2003 Dodge Ram. Authorities took the Dodge Ram and its owner, 38-year-old Shane Tillman, into custody on July 11th. Tillman is a known associate of the primary suspect.

On July 12th, 31-year-old Jules Bahler was located at a residence in the City of Milwaukee and taken into custody. Bahler has been charged with Robbery of a Financial Institution – Threat of a Dangerous Weapon.

The operation was completed with help from the US Marshals Service, the Waukesha County Drug Task Force and Sheriff’s Department, the FBI and the Milwaukee Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: