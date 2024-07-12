Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Milwaukee: The City Channel to stream 24-hours of RNC coverage.

Are you a political junkie who doesn’t think you’ll be able to get enough RNC coverage. Fear not! Besides all the great coverage here on WTMJ, the City of Milwaukee is giving you a 24 hour hookup. Starting Monday July 15, The City Channel will be providing 24-hour coverage of the RNC. This wall to wall convention coverage will start at 6:00pm Monday and run 24-hours a day ending at 12:00am Friday July 19.Viewers can watch via Spectrum Cable on Channel 25, and on Channel 99 on AT&T U-Verse, as well as on the city’s “Livestream 1” feed. City Clerk Jim Owczarski said the city’s coverage is obligated under Milwaukee’s agreement with the RNC. Full Story

Eau Claire: Kubb National Championships this weekend.

If you’re not from Eau Claire, you might not be familiar with the lawn game Kubb (koob), but folks in Eau Claire are proud of the fact that their city is known as the “kub Capital of North America”. This sport, with Viking roots, is so popular that Eau Claire is the sight of the annual US National Kubb Championships which is being held this weekend. The tournament started in 2007 with 15 teams and 35 players and is the oldest Kubb tournament outside of Europe. This year’s championship will draw upwards of 125 teams. What is Kubb? Kubb is a lawn game where the object is to knock over wooden blocks by throwing wooden sticks at them. The game has been described as a combination of bowling, horseshoes, and chess. A bit of trivia for you: It is also known as “Viking Chess.” Full Story

Sussex: Big Boy to close, reopen in the Dells.

Growing up, a visit to Big Boy was quite a treat. For the people of Sussex, they will only be able to enjoy that experience for a couple more days. Wisconsin Big Boy in Sussex will close on Sunday July. The good news id that it is expected to reopen in the Dells this fall under new ownership. Katie Johnson-Rizer is the owner of the Big Boy as well as the GOAT, a restaurant located nextdoor. She broke the news on the Big Boy Wisconsin Facebook page saying that the reason for the closing is that the GOAT needs more kitchen space. In the post, Johnson-Rizer said “While we are sorry to see Big Boy go, we will now be able to rewrite the GOAT menu and add a few burger options which have been requested by our patrons.” I guess I’ll go to the Dells for my “Brawny Lad”. Full Story