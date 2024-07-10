MILWAUKEE – As security in and around Milwaukee tightens ahead of the upcoming Republican National Convention, the U.S. Marshals Service is touting the results of a recent sweep across Southeast Wisconsin.

Between April 1st, and June 30th, the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of WI Fugitive Task Force engaged in an operation labeled “Big Top” to target violent criminals in the region. Operation Big Top focused on enforcement activities occurring in four of the larger cities/urban areas of the district.

While the Fugitive Task Force works every day on finding and arresting fugitives, this operation intensified the work to coincide with the months leading up to summer. Operation Big Top resulted in the following:

Total Arrests: 260 (29 on Homicide)

Warrants Cleared: 437

Gang members: 28

Firearms seized: 83

Narcotics seized: 132.8 kg

U.S. Currency seized: $84,547.00

Vehicles seized: 1

“I could not be prouder of the collaborative work our Task Force does,” said U.S. Marshal Anna Ruzinski. “Day after day, this group is relentless on hunting and arresting violent fugitives, while keeping the community and all involved safe. It does have a positive impact on combatting crime.”

