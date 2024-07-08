SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a critically missing teen.

17 person Veronica Tirado-Vallejo was last seen Monday, July 8, between 10:30 and 11:00am at Wil-O-Way Grant Park Recreation Center, which is located at 207 Lake Dr., South Milwaukee, WI.

Tirado-Vallejo is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has short black hair, and was last seen wearing pink and green sweatpants; a long-sleeve, dark-colored Columbia Fleece jacket; and white gym shoes. She needs her medication.

Missing Veronica Tirado-Vallejo. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

If located, please contact Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office or call (414) 278-4788. You can also contact the South Milwaukee Police Department.