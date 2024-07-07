MILWAUKEE — Two adults and one child died after a deadly car crash on Friday afternoon.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, it happened near N. 91st St. and W. Mill Rd. around 3:30 p.m. on 7/5/24.

A 55-year-old driver traveling southbound on 91st St. crashed into another car with a 28-year-old driver and a 9-year-old passenger traveling westbound on Mill Rd.

The 55-year-old driver of the striking vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

The 28-year-old driver of the second vehicle died at the scene. Emergency responders had to extricate the 9-year-old passenger from the vehicle. The child was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.