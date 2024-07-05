Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Madison: President Biden holds Campaign stop in Madison.

President Biden will be in Madison today for a critical campaign stop as he faces calls from fellow democrats to give up his reelection bid. The stop in Wisconsin, a crucial battleground state, is meant to show his commitment to see his campaign through to the end. The president’s rally will be at a city middle school where he will also tape an interview with ABC News. All of this is in an effort to overcome public fears of lagging mental acuity. This stop is being viewed by insiders as perhaps the most important one of the campaign. The President met with Democratic Governors this week to judge if they were going to stand with the President. Governor Evers was the only democratic Governor not to participate. Full Story

Paoli: Local Business struggle with recent heavy rains.

Small businesses in south central Wisconsin that rely on lakes and rivers for their livelihood are feeling the impact of recent heavy rains. The combination of drought conditions over the last two years and the recent heavy rainfalls are leaving some business owners in the position of being closed more often than they are open. Kelly Hickman who owns Sugar River Outfitters, a company that takes groups kayaking and canoeing told WKOW, “We had two years of drought, and now we’re into this constant rain pattern. It’s a challenge. If we know that there’s going to be lightning and thunderstorms, we can’t put people out on the water.” One good rain can cause the water levels on the Sugar River to rise three fold. That can mean an 18 inch rise in one day. Full Story

Eau Claire: Cheese tosser taunts town.

This could be the most Wisconsin crime spree to ever spread across Eau Claire. A dairy loving degenerate isn’t Monterey Car Jacking folks, they are up to no Gouda by chasing a car and throwing cheese at it. Giving onto a Quark in their Paneer-sonality, This string cheese incident was reported to the Eau Claire Police who immediately did the most Emmental thing and posted to social media how Bleu they were.Despite patrolling the town and occasionally using their Sirene, the cops have not released any more information as to whether the perpetrator has been Processed. Several other residents have reported their vehicles have been Creamed by Ques(o)-attacks. As the Wausau police said in a comment ,”Use words, not curds!” Full Story

Ellison Bay: Door County Cidery wins multiple medals.

A Door County Hard Cider company brought home a lot of hardware from two cider tasting competitions. It was a good couple of days for Island Orchard Cider when they competed in the Cidercraft Awards and the Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition, which is the world’s largest international hard cider competition. Island Orchard’s Pomona Cider won a platinum medal, Cidercraft’s highest honor. Hey also took home a platinum for their Hopped Brut Apple Cider and a gold medal for their Apple Cherry Cider. At the Great Lakes International , Island Orchard’s Apple Ginger Cider took gold in the Botanical Cider Category. Cheers to good drinking in Door County. Full Story