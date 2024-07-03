It’s going to be a dog fight! And that’s exactly why you should watch.

Shocking the eating community, the biggest story of the offseason was when the greatest eater of all time, Joey Chestnut, was banned from the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest on Coney Island in New York. Chestnut violated the terms of agreements with Nathan’s by accepting an endorsement deal with Impossible Meats, a competitor of Nathan’s.

So we very well might not see 76 hot dogs housed in true Fourth of July fashion. However, this year’s competition is promised to be a much closer competition.

Although the star power will not be present on Coney Island this Summer, the crown remains up for grabs in what is the Super Bowl of the competative eating season. This is just one of the reasons Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill lists as to why you need to watch this year’s competition.

A very special Fourth of July edition of the Pancake Breakfast Special on Wisconsin’s Morning News