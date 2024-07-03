MILWAUKEE – The Brewers will have two All-Star Starters in 2024. Catcher William Contreras and outfielder Christian Yelich will be in the National League lineup when the Senior Circuit takes the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Contreras is making his second All-Star start, his first since 2022 when he started the game as a designated hitter. Contreras was playing for the Braves then and did not win the vote at DH – he was an injury replacement for Bryce Harper. He’s now the third Brewers catcher to start an All-Star Game and the first since Jonathan Lucroy in 2014.

Yelich has now made his third All-Star Game and first since 2019, when he also started the game. It’s been five years since that season, which ended in an MVP before injuries and a dip in production derailed Yelich’s star power.

Contreras garnered 60% of the vote at Catcher, while Yelich got the most votes of any National League outfielder, with 21% of the overall vote for the three positions. The Padres’ Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis, Jr. will join Yelich in the outfield.

It remains to be seen whether Yelich and Contreras will be the Crew’s only representatives at the Midsummer Classic or whether the NL’s final All-Star Game roster will contain more of their teammates.

